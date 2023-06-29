Maine's Accessory Dwelling Unit Law Requires Prompt Community Planning

Maine towns and cities faced a July 1st deadline to write rezoning laws for accessory dwelling units – such as in-law apartments. The legislature passed, and the governor signed, emergency legislation extending the deadline. We’ll learn why the extension was deemed necessary, why ADUs remain controversial, and what the law aims to accomplish – from hoping to make a dent in the affordable housing crisis, to possibly changing communities.

Panelists:

Ryan Fecteau, Senior Advisor, Community Development & Strategic Initiatives with the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. Former Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives

Nancy Smith, Chief Executive Officer, GrowSmart Maine

Rebecca Graham, Senior Legislative Advocate, Maine Municipal Association

VIP callers:

Christopher Lee, Founder and Head of Design, BackyardADUs

Eli Rubin, Community Planner, City of South Portland

Christine Bennett, Planner, Town of Eliot

Jason Levesque, Mayor, City of Auburn

Resources:

Proposed bill aims to address Maine's affordable housing crisis | Maine Public

South Portland ADU web pages

https://southportland.org/departments/planning-and-development/accessorydwellingunits/

Eliot, Maine Aging in Place Report

https://www.eliotmaine.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif4386/f/news/eliot_aip_after_action_report_may_2023.pdf

Auburn Accessory Dwelling Unit Development Program

https://www.auburnmaine.gov/CMSContent/Health_and_Social_Services/ADUD-%20Accessory%20Dwelling%20Unit%20Development%202022.pdf