Maine's Accessory Dwelling Unit Law Requires Prompt Community Planning
Maine towns and cities faced a July 1st deadline to write rezoning laws for accessory dwelling units – such as in-law apartments. The legislature passed, and the governor signed, emergency legislation extending the deadline. We’ll learn why the extension was deemed necessary, why ADUs remain controversial, and what the law aims to accomplish – from hoping to make a dent in the affordable housing crisis, to possibly changing communities.
Panelists:
Ryan Fecteau, Senior Advisor, Community Development & Strategic Initiatives with the Governor’s Office of Policy Innovation and the Future. Former Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives
Nancy Smith, Chief Executive Officer, GrowSmart Maine
Rebecca Graham, Senior Legislative Advocate, Maine Municipal Association
VIP callers:
Christopher Lee, Founder and Head of Design, BackyardADUs
Eli Rubin, Community Planner, City of South Portland
Christine Bennett, Planner, Town of Eliot
Jason Levesque, Mayor, City of Auburn
Resources:
Proposed bill aims to address Maine's affordable housing crisis | Maine Public
South Portland ADU web pages
https://southportland.org/departments/planning-and-development/accessorydwellingunits/
Eliot, Maine Aging in Place Report
https://www.eliotmaine.org/sites/g/files/vyhlif4386/f/news/eliot_aip_after_action_report_may_2023.pdf
Auburn Accessory Dwelling Unit Development Program
https://www.auburnmaine.gov/CMSContent/Health_and_Social_Services/ADUD-%20Accessory%20Dwelling%20Unit%20Development%202022.pdf