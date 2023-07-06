Archaeology provides insights into Maine's past, present, and future

Evidence for human presence in Maine dates to over 10,000 years ago. Archaeology can reveal how societies were structured, how past people interacted with each other and the environment, and more. We’ll learn about archaeological sites in Maine and how the field is changing to include Indigenous voices.

Panelists:

Dr. Bonnie Newsom, Assistant Professor of Anthropology, member of the Penobscot Nation, professional archaeologist

Isaac St. John, Tribal Historic Preservation Officer for the Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians

Resources:

The Maine Archaeological Society – A Place to Learn and Discover (mainearchsociety.org)

Archaeological Survey | Maine Historic Preservation Commission

Prehistoric Archaeology | Maine Historic Preservation Commission

Maine Archaeology Cultural and Heritage Guide

Summer Coastal Maine Archaeology Field School - Department of Anthropology - University of Maine (umaine.edu)