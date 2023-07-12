© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Courts and Crime
Maine Calling

Understanding and addressing the elder abuse epidemic

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published July 12, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Senior citizen sitting alone looking out a window.
Tens of thousands of older adults in Maine experience some form of elder abuse—including physical, sexual, psychological, neglect, abandonment and financial exploitation. We’ll learn how these kinds of abuse occur, and what can be done to address this nationwide epidemic.

Panelists:

Lt. Patrick Hood, co-chair of the Maine Council for Elder Abuse Prevention; State Police

Jane Margesson, AARP Maine

Andrew McCormack, elder justice coordinator, assistant United States Attorney, Maine Department of Justice

Resources:

Resources | Maine Legal Services for the Elderly (mainelse.org)

Ensuring safety for Maine's older adults (eaime.org)

Office of the Maine AG: Elder Issues: Physical Abuse

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
