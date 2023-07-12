Understanding and addressing the elder abuse epidemic

Tens of thousands of older adults in Maine experience some form of elder abuse—including physical, sexual, psychological, neglect, abandonment and financial exploitation. We’ll learn how these kinds of abuse occur, and what can be done to address this nationwide epidemic.

Panelists:

Lt. Patrick Hood, co-chair of the Maine Council for Elder Abuse Prevention; State Police

Jane Margesson, AARP Maine

Andrew McCormack, elder justice coordinator, assistant United States Attorney, Maine Department of Justice

Resources:

Resources | Maine Legal Services for the Elderly (mainelse.org)

Ensuring safety for Maine's older adults (eaime.org)

Office of the Maine AG: Elder Issues: Physical Abuse