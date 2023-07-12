Understanding and addressing the elder abuse epidemic
Tens of thousands of older adults in Maine experience some form of elder abuse—including physical, sexual, psychological, neglect, abandonment and financial exploitation. We’ll learn how these kinds of abuse occur, and what can be done to address this nationwide epidemic.
Panelists:
Lt. Patrick Hood, co-chair of the Maine Council for Elder Abuse Prevention; State Police
Jane Margesson, AARP Maine
Andrew McCormack, elder justice coordinator, assistant United States Attorney, Maine Department of Justice
Resources:
Resources | Maine Legal Services for the Elderly (mainelse.org)
Ensuring safety for Maine's older adults (eaime.org)