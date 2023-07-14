The pursuit of joy
These days, the word "joy" is popping up everywhere. Why has the pursuit of joy subbed in for the pursuit of happiness--or other emotions? We discuss what distinguishes joy, why it has become such a desirable goal, and how we can find joy in our daily lives.
Panelists:
Theo Greene, associate professor, sociology, Bowdoin College
Susan Gehry, geriatric psychiatrist, director of Aging Maine, University of New England; associate professor, geriatrics, University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine
