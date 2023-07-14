© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

The pursuit of joy

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published July 14, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT
Five people, backs facing the camera, on a summit with snow covered mountains in the background
These days, the word "joy" is popping up everywhere. Why has the pursuit of joy subbed in for the pursuit of happiness--or other emotions? We discuss what distinguishes joy, why it has become such a desirable goal, and how we can find joy in our daily lives.

Panelists:
Theo Greene, associate professor, sociology, Bowdoin College
Susan Gehry, geriatric psychiatrist, director of Aging Maine, University of New England; associate professor, geriatrics, University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine

Resources:
What Is Joy and What Does It Say About Us? | Psychology Today
Dalai Lama and Desmond Tutu: The Secret to Joy | Time
A Defense of Joy - The Atlantic

Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
