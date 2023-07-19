A national initiative aims to increase the number of women in law enforcement in the face of an urgent need for more officers—and to tap into a demographic that is underrepresented in the field. We’ll find out what skills and qualities female officers bring to the job, and how women in policing are represented in Maine.

Panelists:

Sgt. Ethel Ross, detective, Major Crimes Unit – South, Maine State Police

Scott Stewart, chief, Brunswick Police Department

VIP Callers:

Paige Michaud, officer, Brunswick Police Department

Jennifer Groton, communications coordinator, Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Resources:

Culture change: Brunswick police want more women in their ranks (pressherald.com)

Maine police departments sign national initiative to increase female officers by 2030 | Maine Public

Major Crime Units | Maine State Police

