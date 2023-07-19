© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Courts and Crime
Maine Calling

Women in Policing

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published July 19, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Three police officers in fluorescent yellow jackets stand in the road near barricades at a public event
A national initiative aims to increase the number of women in law enforcement in the face of an urgent need for more officers—and to tap into a demographic that is underrepresented in the field. We’ll find out what skills and qualities female officers bring to the job, and how women in policing are represented in Maine.

Panelists:
Sgt. Ethel Ross, detective, Major Crimes Unit – South, Maine State Police
Scott Stewart, chief, Brunswick Police Department

VIP Callers:
Paige Michaud, officer, Brunswick Police Department
Jennifer Groton, communications coordinator, Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault

Resources:

Culture change: Brunswick police want more women in their ranks (pressherald.com)

Maine police departments sign national initiative to increase female officers by 2030 | Maine Public

Major Crime Units | Maine State Police

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
