Women in Policing
A national initiative aims to increase the number of women in law enforcement in the face of an urgent need for more officers—and to tap into a demographic that is underrepresented in the field. We’ll find out what skills and qualities female officers bring to the job, and how women in policing are represented in Maine.
Panelists:
Sgt. Ethel Ross, detective, Major Crimes Unit – South, Maine State Police
Scott Stewart, chief, Brunswick Police Department
VIP Callers:
Paige Michaud, officer, Brunswick Police Department
Jennifer Groton, communications coordinator, Maine Coalition Against Sexual Assault
Resources:
Culture change: Brunswick police want more women in their ranks (pressherald.com)
Maine police departments sign national initiative to increase female officers by 2030 | Maine Public