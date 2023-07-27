Youth Activism in Maine

We speak with young people about their use of civic engagement to raise awareness and inform change on a variety of important topics – from climate activism to LGBTQ+ rights to voter turnout. We’ll learn about their goals, and about attitudes and concerns of their generation. This show is part of our yearlong series on the changing face of Maine.

Panelists:

Maya Eichorn, second-year student at York County Community College; board member, League of Women Voters of Maine; fellow, Maine Students Vote

Audrey Hufnagel, high school student from Damariscotta; member, Maine Youth for Climate Justice

VIP Callers:

Caty DuDevoir, Jim Dowe Public Media Intern, Maine Public; third-year student at University of Maine studying anthropology and ournalism; news editor for Maine Campus Media

Frankie Roberts, recent graduate of Mount View High School; involved at national level working toward queer justice, including helping to plan the Walkout 2 Learn marches in Florida

Aidan Ring, rising junior at York High School; member of the school's Eco Club, which drafted a proposed ban on single-use plastic utensils

Resources:

New England youth activists resist paralyzing climate anxiety with food sustainability | Maine Public

‘Climate grief’ motivates young Mainers to take action - Maine Beacon

Youth Activists Are Heard In Biden's White House, But They Want To See More Action | Maine Public

Maine Students Vote Home Page | Maine Students Vote

Maine Youth Justice Home | Maine Youth Justice

HOME | Walkout2learn

