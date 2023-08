A wide variety of interesting and picturesque barns dot the Maine countryside. We’ll learn about the history, specific uses, and architecture of barns in Maine—and their significance to our state’s agricultural heritage.

Panelists:

Don Perkins, barnologist, writer; author of The Barns of Maine

VIP Callers:

Scott Campbell, barn restorer, Maine Mountain Post & Beam

Essie Haimes, The Maine Barns wedding and event venues