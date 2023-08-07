Science and significance of lithium

The value of lithium for batteries and other uses has been in the news, particularly after a couple in Maine found a major lithium deposit on their property in 2021. We'll learn about lithium's unique characteristics and the role that its presence plays in Maine's geological makeup.

Panelists:

Kate Cough, reporter, enterprise editor, Maine Monitor

Myles Felch, curator, Maine Mineral & Gem Museum

John Slack, retired geologist based in Maine; scientist emeritus, USGS