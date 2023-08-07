© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Science and significance of lithium

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published August 7, 2023 at 8:19 AM EDT
The value of lithium for batteries and other uses has been in the news, particularly after a couple in Maine found a major lithium deposit on their property in 2021. We'll learn about lithium's unique characteristics and the role that its presence plays in Maine's geological makeup.

Panelists:

Kate Cough, reporter, enterprise editor, Maine Monitor

Myles Felch, curator, Maine Mineral & Gem Museum

John Slack, retired geologist based in Maine; scientist emeritus, USGS

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
