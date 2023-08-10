Summertime just wouldn't be complete without sitting on a picnic blanket or lawn chair while soaking in some live music. We’ll discuss the range of shows, music festivals and special events happening around the state – and the latest developments in Maine’s music scene.

Panelists:

Aimsel Ponti, music writer & content roducer for Portland Press Herald, part of the Maine Trust for Local News

Meg Shorette, executive director, Launchpad; festival director, All Roads Music Festival

Mollie Cashwell, co-founder, Cultural Alliance of Maine

VIP callers:

Adam Gardner, frontman, guitarist & vocalist, Guster; Guster’s On the Ocean music festival; co-director & founder, Reverb

Manuel Bagorro, artistic director, Bay Chamber Concerts

April Verch, director, Acadia Traditional Music Festival

Michael Mulligan, owner, Thomas Point Beach Park; festival producer, Thompson’s Point Beach Bluegrass Festival

Resources:

Summer Music in Maine - Visit Maine

Live Music Lineup: Rock, soul and chamber music fill the air this weekend (pressherald.com)

On The Ocean 2023 | Portland, Maine | August 11-13, 2023 (ontheoceanfest.com)

Calendar — Bay Chamber Concerts & Music School

– Schedule Overview - Acadia Festival of Traditional Music & Dance (acadiatradfestival.org)

Home - Thomas Point Beach Bluegrass Festival

