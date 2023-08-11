Going to the Movies

It’s the summer of Barbenheimer. With two blockbuster movies opening on the same day last month, people have surged back into theaters. We’ll discuss some of the most popular and intriguing recent films, and how movie-viewing has changed over the past few years.

Jon Cavallero, Associate Professor of Rhetoric, Film, and Screen Studies, Bates College. Founding director of the Bates Film Festival.

Allison Cooper, Associate Professor, Romance Languages and Literatures and Cinema Studies, Bowdoin College. She is also project director of Kinolab which has the goal of being the richest, most comprehensive collection of film and series clips available for non-commercial use in the U.S.

Jean Haney, Maine Irish Heritage Center board member and organizer of the John and Francis Ford Film Festival

Rabih Chughtai, recent Bates College graduate with degrees in Film and Neuroscience. Some of Rabih's film reviews can be found on Letterboxd.

The 30 Most Anticipated Movies of Summer 2023 | Time

Is Barbie a feminist icon? It's complicated : NPR

Barbie review: Sometimes corporate propaganda can be fun as hell : NPR

Oppenheimer review – Nolan’s atom bomb epic is flawed but extraordinary | Oppenheimer | The Guardian

Critic’s Review: ‘Oppenheimer’ Is A Hot Mess (forbes.com)

John and Francis Ford Film Festival | August 18 - 20 Portland, Maine

Camden International Film Festival CIFF 2023 - Points North Institute

MJFF - Maine Jewish Film Festival – Maine Jewish Film Festival

Maine Mayhem Film Festival

MOFF - Maine Outdoor Film Festival | July 20 to 30 in Portland

Maine International Film Festival (miff.org)

Digital AMIM Indigenous Film Festival: Kuessipan — Abbe Museum

About – MidCoast Film Fest

