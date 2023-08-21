© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

The TransElectric journey of Cid Bullens

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy HanSlade Moore
Published August 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Musician Cid Bullens walking toward the camera with his guitar on a two-lane highway in sagebrush country.

https://cidnybullens.com/electronic-press-kit

By any measure, Maine singer-songwriter Cidny Bullens has led a full and remarkable life: touring with Elton John, Grammy nominations, losing a child, transitioning from Cindy to Cidny, becoming a grandfather—and finding love. Bullens joins us to discuss their new memoir, TransElectric: My Life as a Cosmic Rock Star (with foreword by Sir Elton John).

Panelist:

Cid Bullens, songwriter, performer, musician, memoirist, activist, educator and creator of a one-person show.

Resources:

Some songs: Anxious Heart - YouTube, Cidny Bullens: The Gender Line-Song Video - YouTube

Cid’s website: Cidny Bullens

Podcast: Cracking The Sky-Conversations With Creatives (buzzsprout.com)

One-person show: Somewhere Between: Not An Ordinary Life (cidnybullenssomewherebetween.com)

Documentary: The Gender Line - ACT Human Rights Film Festival (colostate.edu)

Article about the song, The Gender Line: Call him by his name: Cidny Bullens walks ‘The Gender Line’ | The Portland Phoenix

Maine Calling
