The TransElectric journey of Cid Bullens

By any measure, Maine singer-songwriter Cidny Bullens has led a full and remarkable life: touring with Elton John, Grammy nominations, losing a child, transitioning from Cindy to Cidny, becoming a grandfather—and finding love. Bullens joins us to discuss their new memoir, TransElectric: My Life as a Cosmic Rock Star (with foreword by Sir Elton John).

Panelist:

Cid Bullens, songwriter, performer, musician, memoirist, activist, educator and creator of a one-person show.

Resources:

Some songs: Anxious Heart - YouTube, Cidny Bullens: The Gender Line-Song Video - YouTube

Cid’s website: Cidny Bullens

Podcast: Cracking The Sky-Conversations With Creatives (buzzsprout.com)

One-person show: Somewhere Between: Not An Ordinary Life (cidnybullenssomewherebetween.com)

Documentary: The Gender Line - ACT Human Rights Film Festival (colostate.edu)

Article about the song, The Gender Line: Call him by his name: Cidny Bullens walks ‘The Gender Line’ | The Portland Phoenix