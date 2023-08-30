© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
What to know about giving blood

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published August 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
A woman with gloves and needle holds the arm of a woman who is giving blood

This is a rebroadcast of an earlier show (original air date April 18, 2023); no calls will be taken.

Millions of people need blood transfusions each year. Some for surgery, others because they have a disease that requires certain parts of blood. There is no substitute for human blood — all transfusions use blood from a donor. We’ll learn about the great need for blood and the different ways people can donate, which include: whole blood donation; platelet donation; double red cell donation; and, plasma donation.

Panelists:
Jorge Rios, medical director, American Red Cross Blood Services
Jessica Miller, professor of philosophy, areas of focus include health care ethics; University of Maine

