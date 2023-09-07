© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Governor Janet Mills

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy HanSlade Moore
Published September 7, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Governor Janet Mills returns to Maine Calling to offer her assessment of the last legislative session and what her priorities are moving forward. We’ll discuss indigent legal care, tribal relations, the push for public power and other top issues in Maine.

Panelist:

Janet Mills, second-term governor of Maine

Resources:

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on the state's use of federal funding to combat climate change : NPR

Maine governor expands access to abortion later in pregnancy | AP News

Pro-wind power groups urge Mills to give tribes a place at the table (pressherald.com)

Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Slade Moore
See stories by Slade Moore