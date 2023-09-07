Governor Janet Mills returns to Maine Calling to offer her assessment of the last legislative session and what her priorities are moving forward. We’ll discuss indigent legal care, tribal relations, the push for public power and other top issues in Maine.

Panelist:

Janet Mills, second-term governor of Maine

Resources:

Maine Gov. Janet Mills on the state's use of federal funding to combat climate change : NPR

Maine governor expands access to abortion later in pregnancy | AP News

Pro-wind power groups urge Mills to give tribes a place at the table (pressherald.com)