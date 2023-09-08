From beaches to wide-open fields, Maine offers great sites for kite flying—an activity that appeals to people of all ages and abilities. We’ll learn about kite history, different kinds of kites, how to make them, and where to fly them. And we’ll hear about kite festivals, workshops and events throughout the year.

Panelists:

Bob Ray, kite educator with Why Things Fly; lived in Maine for 29 years and owned the former Portland shop Northern Sky Toyz

Tony Otis, kite maker; member, Nor’Easters kite club

VIP Caller:

Glenn Davison, kite expert; author of 12 books on kites; based in Massachusetts

Tracy or Larry Smith, kite enthusiast, founded Capriccio Kite Festival, Ogunquit

Resources:

Go Fly a Kite - The Atlantic

Annual Capriccio Festival of Kites with Andy Happel and Friends - Saturday, Sep 9, 2023 from 10:00am to 3:30pm - Ogunquit, ME (americantowns.com)

Books by Glenn Davison (Author of Kite Physics) (goodreads.com)