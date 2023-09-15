© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Books for children in Maine's immigrant communities

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published September 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Three smiling kids around an open book
Children from immigrant communities make up 26 percent of the school population nationwide, but these students are not always able to access books readily – nor to see their backgrounds reflected in the books that are available to them. September 8-17 is national Welcoming Week, an annual campaign that celebrates the work in communities to become welcoming places for all, including immigrants. We’ll learn what some organizations in Maine are doing to get books into the hands of immigrant children and their families.

Panelists:

Kirsten Cappy, Executive Director & Co-founder, I’m Your Neighbor Books

Charles Mugabe, Assistant Program Director, Refugee & Immigrant Services, Catholic Charities Maine; creator of the New Arrival Book Project to gift books to refugee children when they arrive in Maine

Anne Sibley O'Brien, children's book author & illustrator; creator of the interconnected books I'm New Here and Someone New

Resources:

Welcoming Week - Welcoming America

Children of Immigrants and the Future of Maine (urban.org)

18 Inspiring Books About Immigration for Kids | Brightly (readbrightly.com)

Why Americanization makes immigrant children less successful | The New Republic

Maine Calling
Keith Shortall
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
