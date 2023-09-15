Books for children in Maine's immigrant communities

Children from immigrant communities make up 26 percent of the school population nationwide, but these students are not always able to access books readily – nor to see their backgrounds reflected in the books that are available to them. September 8-17 is national Welcoming Week, an annual campaign that celebrates the work in communities to become welcoming places for all, including immigrants. We’ll learn what some organizations in Maine are doing to get books into the hands of immigrant children and their families.

Kirsten Cappy, Executive Director & Co-founder, I’m Your Neighbor Books

Charles Mugabe, Assistant Program Director, Refugee & Immigrant Services, Catholic Charities Maine; creator of the New Arrival Book Project to gift books to refugee children when they arrive in Maine

Anne Sibley O'Brien, children's book author & illustrator; creator of the interconnected books I'm New Here and Someone New

