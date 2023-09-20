There's still plenty to do for gardeners as the weather cools. We'll learn how to enjoy fall gardening, from planning ahead for winter and spring, to planting now for next year. We'll also talk about sustainable gardening practices, how to bring plants indoors--and, as always, get answers to your gardening questions.

Panelists:

Irene Barber, Adult Education Program Manager, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

Gary Fish, State Horticulturist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Resources:

Events | Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (mainegardens.org)

Why September is the best month for planting in Maine - Maine Audubon

Seed Planting Calendar - Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners (mofga.org)

Asticou Azalea Garden | Land&GardenPreserve

