© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Arts and Culture
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Fall gardening

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy HanJonathan P. Smith
Published September 20, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
A planter with colorful flowers next to pumpkins on a wet brick path
www.canva.com

There's still plenty to do for gardeners as the weather cools. We'll learn how to enjoy fall gardening, from planning ahead for winter and spring, to planting now for next year. We'll also talk about sustainable gardening practices, how to bring plants indoors--and, as always, get answers to your gardening questions.

Panelists:

Irene Barber, Adult Education Program Manager, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Gary Fish, State Horticulturist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

Resources:
Events | Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens (mainegardens.org)

Why September is the best month for planting in Maine - Maine Audubon

Seed Planting Calendar - Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners (mofga.org)

Asticou Azalea Garden | Land&GardenPreserve

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith