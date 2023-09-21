Marine invasive species

We often hear about the damage caused by invasive insects and plants. Today we turn our attention to marine invasives. We’ll learn how citizen scientists of the Marine Invader Monitoring and Information Collaborative (MIMIC) are working with researchers from the Wells Reserve to track these species along Maine's coast.

Panelists:

Jeremy Miller, Research Associate, Wells Reserve at Laudholm

Carol Stiengart, resident of Wells Maine, MIMIC volunteer and owner of Coast Encounters

VIP callers:

Dr. Curtis Bohlen, Director of the Casco Bay Estuary Partnership

John Lortie, MIMIC volunteer and Long Is. Resident

Resources:

Marine invasives slide show from the Wells Reserve

Gulf of Maine Council marine invasives report

Marine Invader Monitoring and Information Collaborative (MIMIC) | Mass.gov