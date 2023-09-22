We'll learn about the different kinds of turtles in Maine, from the more common painted or snapping turtles, to the more threatened Blanding's and Eastern Box turtles. What research and conservation efforts are underway for these unique creatures, and how can people get involved? This program is part of Maine Public’s new, multi-media outdoors show Borealis, which highlights the nature of Maine.

Panelists:

Matthew Chatfield, PhD, Assistant Professor, School of Biology and Ecology, University of Maine

Derek Yorks, Reptile and Amphibian Biologist, Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

VIP Caller:

Linsday Ware, Founder, trainer and handler, Science Dogs of New England

Resources:

Reptiles & Amphibians: Species Information: Wildlife: Fish & Wildlife: Maine Dept of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Maine’s Turtles…and How You Can Help Them | Cathance River Education Alliance (creamaine.org)

Scent-tracking Labrador is doing her part to save wood turtles | newscentermaine.com

How to protect and prevent Maine turtles from becoming roadkill | newscentermaine.com