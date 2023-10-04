© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
History
Maine Calling

Frances Perkins' lasting impact

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published October 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Frances Perkins brick homestead and portrait of younger Perkins wearing fur coat
Maine Public / Frances Perkins Center

Frances Perkins was the nation’s first female cabinet secretary. As FDR’s Secretary of Labor, she championed reforms that are with us to this day. We’ll learn about the recent completion of her homestead in Newcastle, hear from the new executive director of the Frances Perkins Center, as well as from the author of Unlikely Heroes: Franklin Roosevelt, His Four Lieutenants, and The World They Made.

Panelists:
Giovanna Gray Lockhart, executive director, Frances Perkins Center; served as advisor to U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; served on the board of directors for StoryCorps
Derek Leebaert, author; winner, 2020 Truman Book Award, for Grand Improvisation: America Confronts the British Superpower, 1945-1957; his other books include Magic and Mayhem: The Delusions of American Foreign Policy from Korea to Afghanistan and To Dare and to Conquer: Special Operations and the Destiny of Nations

VIP caller:
Peggy Rotundo, Maine State Senator (Dist 21 – Lewiston)

Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
