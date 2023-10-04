Frances Perkins' lasting impact

Frances Perkins was the nation’s first female cabinet secretary. As FDR’s Secretary of Labor, she championed reforms that are with us to this day. We’ll learn about the recent completion of her homestead in Newcastle, hear from the new executive director of the Frances Perkins Center, as well as from the author of Unlikely Heroes: Franklin Roosevelt, His Four Lieutenants, and The World They Made.

Panelists:

Giovanna Gray Lockhart, executive director, Frances Perkins Center; served as advisor to U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand; served on the board of directors for StoryCorps

Derek Leebaert, author; winner, 2020 Truman Book Award, for Grand Improvisation: America Confronts the British Superpower, 1945-1957; his other books include Magic and Mayhem: The Delusions of American Foreign Policy from Korea to Afghanistan and To Dare and to Conquer: Special Operations and the Destiny of Nations

VIP caller:

Peggy Rotundo, Maine State Senator (Dist 21 – Lewiston)

