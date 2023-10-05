The experiences of women outdoor guides in Maine

Registered Maine Guidesare an elite group of experts in fishing, hunting and outdoor recreation who have passed one of the toughest state tests in the country. A growing number of Maine Guides are women. We'll talk with some of Maine's top female guides about their careers, the challenges and advantages of being a woman in the field, and how to encourage more women to become Registered Maine Guides—and to pursue outdoor adventures. This show is part of Maine Public's multi-media outdoor series "Borealis."

Panelists:

Bonnie Holding, Maine Master Guide for more than 30 years; coordinator for the fly-fishing program, Casting for Recovery - Maine; first female recipient of the Wiggie Robinson Legendary Maine Guide Award in 2019

Pollly Mahoney, co-founder, Mahoosuc Guide Service; expert in sled dogs and canoe expeditions; trained as Wilderness First Responder; former instructor, Outward Bound; second female recipient of the Wiggie Robinson Legendary Maine Guide Award in 2021

VIP Caller:

Aislinn Sarnacki, host of Borealis, Maine Public's outdoor series; Registered Maine Guide; author of three hiking guide books

Victoria Gray, lead guide, The Wilderness Guru, Registered Maine Guide, health and wellness coach

Christi Holmes, outdoor writer, Registered Maine Guide for hunting, fishing and recreation