Keeping backyard chickens

Raising chickens has surged in popularity -- not only as a pandemic activity when people were "cooped" up, but also due to rising egg prices. We talk with chicken expert Lisa Steele about what it takes to raise backyard flocks, and about her television series "Welcome To My Farm." We'll also learn about poultry health concerns-- and get some recipe ideas for cooking with eggs.

Panelist:

Lisa Steele, fifth-generation chicken keeper, author, television host; founder of Fresh Eggs Daily

VIP Callers:

Dr. Stefanie Bolas, state public health veterinarian, Division of Animal and Plant Health, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation, and Forestry

Colt Knight state livestock specialist, assistant professor, University of Maine Cooperative Extension

Resources:

Keeping backyard poultry, U Maine Cooperative Extension

Avian flu information, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry