Author Paul Harding on his new book and writing process

By Cindy Han,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published October 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
The third book by Pulitzer-Prize winning author Paul Harding, This Other Eden, is a fictional re-imagining of Maine history: the period of time when Malaga Island was home to a small mixed-race community, all of whom were evicted by the state in 1912. The book is a finalist for the 2023 Booker Prize and the National Book Award for Fiction. We'll learn what compelled Harding to tell this story, and learn about his life, his other books, his writing process and his ties to Maine.
Paul Harding will also discuss This Other Eden for Maine Public's "All Books Considered Book Club" event in November.

Panelist:
Paul Harding, author of the Pulitzer Prize–winning Tinkers, and Enon; director, MFA in Creative Writing & Literature at Stony Brook University; lives on Long Island, New York

Resources:
History of Malaga Island - Maine State Museum

Cindy Han
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
