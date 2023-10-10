Author Paul Harding on his new book and writing process

The third book by Pulitzer-Prize winning author Paul Harding, This Other Eden, is a fictional re-imagining of Maine history: the period of time when Malaga Island was home to a small mixed-race community, all of whom were evicted by the state in 1912. The book is a finalist for the 2023 Booker Prize and the National Book Award for Fiction. We'll learn what compelled Harding to tell this story, and learn about his life, his other books, his writing process and his ties to Maine.

Paul Harding will also discuss This Other Eden for Maine Public's "All Books Considered Book Club" event in November.

Panelist:

Paul Harding, author of the Pulitzer Prize–winning Tinkers, and Enon; director, MFA in Creative Writing & Literature at Stony Brook University; lives on Long Island, New York

Resources:

History of Malaga Island - Maine State Museum