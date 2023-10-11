© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

How "coming out" has evolved

By Cindy Han
Published October 11, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
For National Coming Out Day, we talk with LBGBTQ+ people in Maine about what "coming out" means today. How does the act of coming out—or not—about sexual or gender identity affect individuals, family members and friends? Have societal norms changed much in terms of whether people should hide or announce their identities? We'll also learn about resources for those who need information or support about LGBTQ+ issues. This show is part of our series about “the changing face of Maine.”

Panelists:
Gia Drew, executive director,Equality Maine
Katie Lutts, associate director, OUT Maine
Chris McGlaughlin, social worker; executive director, NASW Maine; owner,Inspired Consulting Group

