How "coming out" has evolved

For National Coming Out Day, we talk with LBGBTQ+ people in Maine about what "coming out" means today. How does the act of coming out—or not—about sexual or gender identity affect individuals, family members and friends? Have societal norms changed much in terms of whether people should hide or announce their identities? We'll also learn about resources for those who need information or support about LGBTQ+ issues. This show is part of our series about “the changing face of Maine.”

Panelists:

Gia Drew, executive director,Equality Maine

Katie Lutts, associate director, OUT Maine

Chris McGlaughlin, social worker; executive director, NASW Maine; owner,Inspired Consulting Group