Ballot Questions 3 & 1

The debate over Pine Tree Power: We’ll discuss Question 3 and Question 1 that are on the November ballot. Question 3 asks voters if they want to create a new, consumer-owned power company that would acquire and operate the existing for-profit electricity transmission and distribution facilities in Maine. Question 1 asks if voters “want to bar some quasi-governmental entities and all consumer-owned electric utilities from taking on more than $1 billion in debt unless they get statewide voter approval.”

Panelists:

Al Cleveland, campaign manager, Pine Tree Power

Willy Rich, executive director, Maine Affordable Energy Coalition

Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public