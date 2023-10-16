© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Ballot Questions 3 & 1

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published October 16, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Two electric power transmission towers against pastel sky
Maine Public

The debate over Pine Tree Power: We’ll discuss Question 3 and Question 1 that are on the November ballot. Question 3 asks voters if they want to create a new, consumer-owned power company that would acquire and operate the existing for-profit electricity transmission and distribution facilities in Maine. Question 1 asks if voters “want to bar some quasi-governmental entities and all consumer-owned electric utilities from taking on more than $1 billion in debt unless they get statewide voter approval.”

Panelists:
Al Cleveland, campaign manager, Pine Tree Power
Willy Rich, executive director, Maine Affordable Energy Coalition
Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
