The future of Maine lobster

Maine is the nation's leading lobster producer, but the future health of the state's lobster fishery is at risk. We'll discuss challenges brought on by climate change and other environmental threats, increased regulations tied to right-whale protections, and economic pressures.

Panelists:

Curt Brown, lobsterman; marine biologist, Ready Seafood

Patrice McCarron, president & executive director, Maine Lobstermen's Association

VIP Caller:

Kathy Mills, senior scientist, Gulf of Maine Research Institute