Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling

The future of Maine lobster

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published October 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Lobster on bottom of the seabed
Maine is the nation's leading lobster producer, but the future health of the state's lobster fishery is at risk. We'll discuss challenges brought on by climate change and other environmental threats, increased regulations tied to right-whale protections, and economic pressures.

Panelists:
Curt Brown, lobsterman; marine biologist, Ready Seafood
Patrice McCarron, president & executive director, Maine Lobstermen's Association

VIP Caller:
Kathy Mills, senior scientist, Gulf of Maine Research Institute

 

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
