Fall bird migration

Autumn in Maine signals the time to watch for the variety of birds that are on the move before winter arrives. We'll discuss what to look for, from waterfowl to certain songbirds and raptors. Our bird experts will also talk about some of the unusual recent occurrences and sightings, and whether they represent trends brought on by climate change or other environmental pressures.

Panelists:

Bob Duchesne, birding guide; columnist, Bangor Daily News

Doug Hitchcox, staff naturalist, Maine Audubon