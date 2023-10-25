Latino communities in Maine

We learn about Maine's growing Latino communities, and their contributions to the state's culture and economy. Who is living and working Maine, what are some of the different backgrounds and countries of origin represented here in our state? We'll also learn about Hispanic cultural events and organizations. This show is part of our "changing face of Maine" series.

Panelists:

Juana Rodriguez, executive director, Mano en Mano

Angel Martinez Loredo, Dean of Student Success, Unity Environmental University; CHISPA (Centro Hispano de Maine); Mexican American

VIP Caller:

Richard Blanco, poet, author, speaker, Cuban American, engineer; his new poetry collection, published Oct 24th, is Homeland of my Body

Carolyn Wolfenzon Niego, associate professor of Romance Language and Literatures,Bowdoin College; originally from Peru

Desiree Vargas, food sovereignty director, Presente!; her cultural heritage is Cape Verdean, Boricua-Taino, and Portuguese

