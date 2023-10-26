Lewiston Shooting

We examine the mass shooting in Lewiston as the situation develops, with reports of those injured or killed still unfolding and the search for the shooter continuing. Experts join us to offer updates and to talk about what individuals and communities can do to process and cope with this kind of violence and loss .

Panelists:

Jaclyn Schildkraut, executive director, Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium, Rockefeller Institute of Government; she is a national expert on mass shootings

Amy Cohan, vice president of Outpatient & Community Services, Spurwink

VIP Callers:

Sen. Angus King, U.S. Senator for the State of Maine

Susan Sharon,deputy news director, Maine Public Radio

Resources:

The statewide crisis number is 888-568-1112 or 988.

For in anyone in need of in person support in the Greater Portland area: Spurwink Living Room Crisis Center, 64 Elm St. Portland.

SAMHSA has a Disaster Distress Helpline – call or text 1-800-985-5990 to be connected to a trained counselor