© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Androscoggin and Northern Sagadahoc Counties are currently under a shelter-in-place order. Residents are advised to stay at home.
News
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Lewiston Shooting

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published October 26, 2023 at 3:29 AM EDT
Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)
Robert F. Bukaty/AP
/
AP
Police respond to an active shooter situation in Lewiston, Maine, Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

We examine the mass shooting in Lewiston as the situation develops, with reports of those injured or killed still unfolding and the search for the shooter continuing. Experts join us to offer updates and to talk about what individuals and communities can do to process and cope with this kind of violence and loss .

Panelists:
Jaclyn Schildkraut, executive director, Regional Gun Violence Research Consortium, Rockefeller Institute of Government; she is a national expert on mass shootings
Amy Cohan, vice president of Outpatient & Community Services, Spurwink

VIP Callers:
Sen. Angus King, U.S. Senator for the State of Maine
Susan Sharon,deputy news director, Maine Public Radio

Resources:
The statewide crisis number is 888-568-1112 or 988.
For in anyone in need of in person support in the Greater Portland area: Spurwink Living Room Crisis Center, 64 Elm St. Portland.
SAMHSA has a Disaster Distress Helpline – call or text 1-800-985-5990 to be connected to a trained counselor  

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
See stories by Jonathan P. Smith
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han