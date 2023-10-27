© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Androscoggin and Northern Sagadahoc Counties are currently under a shelter-in-place order. Residents are advised to stay at home.
Maine Calling

Mass Shootings: What Can Be Done?

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published October 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT
Man hugging a woman draped in a white blanket standing outside in front of a car at night
Derek Davis / AP

We continue to follow the developments in the Lewiston shooting case, as authorities search for the suspect and communities continue lockdowns—and we learn more about those who were killed or injured. We talk with experts about the questions that are raised by tragedies like this mass shooting—including gun control efforts such as Maine's yellow flag law. Most of all, we ask: What can be done to stop them from happening?

Panelists:
Margaret Groban, former National Domestic Violence coordinator, U.S. Department of Justice; current adjunct faculty teaching firearm law, University of Maine School of Law; former Assistant U.S. Attorney
Michael Rocque, associate professor of sociology, Bates College; his expertise includes criminology theory and biosocial crime prevention
Ben Strick, director, Adult Behavioral Health, Spurwink; social worker

VIP Callers:
Greg Marley, clinical director, suicide prevention, NAMI Maine

Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
