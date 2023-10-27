Mass Shootings: What Can Be Done?

We continue to follow the developments in the Lewiston shooting case, as authorities search for the suspect and communities continue lockdowns—and we learn more about those who were killed or injured. We talk with experts about the questions that are raised by tragedies like this mass shooting—including gun control efforts such as Maine's yellow flag law. Most of all, we ask: What can be done to stop them from happening?

Panelists:

Margaret Groban, former National Domestic Violence coordinator, U.S. Department of Justice; current adjunct faculty teaching firearm law, University of Maine School of Law; former Assistant U.S. Attorney

Michael Rocque, associate professor of sociology, Bates College; his expertise includes criminology theory and biosocial crime prevention

Ben Strick, director, Adult Behavioral Health, Spurwink; social worker

VIP Callers:

Greg Marley, clinical director, suicide prevention, NAMI Maine

