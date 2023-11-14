© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Big & Old Trees

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published November 14, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Did you know that there are places in Maine that have trees dating back to the 1700s? We’ll learn about Maine’s old growth and ancient trees and why they matter. And we'll find out what trees make it onto the Maine Big Tree Registry.

Panelists:
Jan Santerre, senior planner, Maine Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry; Maine Big Tree Coordinator
Justin Schlawin, forest ecologist, Maine Natural Areas Program, Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

VIP Callers:
Jim Ferrante, forester, Maine Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Resources:
Maine Big Tree Registry

