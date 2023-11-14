Big & Old Trees

Did you know that there are places in Maine that have trees dating back to the 1700s? We’ll learn about Maine’s old growth and ancient trees and why they matter. And we'll find out what trees make it onto the Maine Big Tree Registry.

Panelists:

Jan Santerre, senior planner, Maine Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry; Maine Big Tree Coordinator

Justin Schlawin, forest ecologist, Maine Natural Areas Program, Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

VIP Callers:

Jim Ferrante, forester, Maine Forest Service, Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Resources:

Maine Big Tree Registry