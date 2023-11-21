Cookbooks, Recipes & Foods of the Season

We highlight some cookbooks that reflect foods of our region, and learn about recipes and dishes for Thanksgiving—or anytime.

Panelists:

Maggie Knowles, editor in chief, Taste of Two Worlds – stories & recipes from Greenland and Maine; food writer, Edible Maine

Margaret Hathaway, co-editor, Maine Community Cookbooks(two volumes); Ten Apple Farm

VIP callers:

Mike Urban, New England-based food and travel writer; author of several books on New England cuisine, including Unique Eats and Eateries of Maine 11:30

Avery Yale Kamila, vegan food columnist, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram