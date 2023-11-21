© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Cookbooks, Recipes & Foods of the Season

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published November 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Table full of several different dishes typical of Thanksgiving, including green beans, sweet potatoes, pecan pie
Maine Public

We highlight some cookbooks that reflect foods of our region, and learn about recipes and dishes for Thanksgiving—or anytime.

Panelists:
Maggie Knowles, editor in chief, Taste of Two Worlds – stories & recipes from Greenland and Maine; food writer, Edible Maine
Margaret Hathaway, co-editor, Maine Community Cookbooks(two volumes); Ten Apple Farm

VIP callers:
Mike Urban, New England-based food and travel writer; author of several books on New England cuisine, including Unique Eats and Eateries of Maine 11:30
Avery Yale Kamila, vegan food columnist, Portland Press Herald / Maine Sunday Telegram

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
