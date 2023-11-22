Maine Christmas Trees

There are dozens of Christmas tree farms in Maine. We’ll learn about the role Christmas trees play in Maine’s agricultural, horticultural and forestry industries. We’ll hear from farm owners large and small, old and new, about the services they provide, the outlook for this year’s season, and get answers to your questions about fresh-cut trees. We'll also learn about the history of Christmas trees.

Panelists:

Matthew Quinn, owner, Quinn’s Tree Farm, Cornville

Ryan Liberty, owner, Crooked Brook Farm, Wells

VIP Callers:

Kenneth C. Davis, history writer, Don't Know Much About® History series