Maine Calling

Maine Christmas Trees

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published November 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
Various sized Christmas trees growing on a farm with big red barn in background
Maine Public

There are dozens of Christmas tree farms in Maine. We’ll learn about the role Christmas trees play in Maine’s agricultural, horticultural and forestry industries. We’ll hear from farm owners large and small, old and new, about the services they provide, the outlook for this year’s season, and get answers to your questions about fresh-cut trees. We'll also learn about the history of Christmas trees.

Panelists:
Matthew Quinn, owner, Quinn’s Tree Farm, Cornville
Ryan Liberty, owner, Crooked Brook Farm, Wells

VIP Callers:
Kenneth C. Davis, history writer, Don't Know Much About® History series

Keith Shortall
kshortall@mainepublic.org
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
