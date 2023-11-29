Oct 25th Aftermath
How is the greater Lewiston-Auburn community coping and recovering from the Oct. 25th shootings? How are people doing? How are donations to the community being allocated, what support is available, and what is still needed?
Panelists:
Shanna Cox, president & CEO, Lewiston/Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce
Marissa Moreau, teacher; president, Auburn Education Association
Travis Brennan, attorney handling cases associated with the Lewiston shooting,Berman & Simmons law firm in Lewiston
VIP Callers:
Justin Juray, owner,Just-In-Time Recreationin Lewiston
Kristine Chaisson, chief nursing officer, Central Maine Medical Center
Jim Hodgkin, superintendent, Winthrop Public Schools
Danielle Parent, director, Maine Resiliency Center; senior director of strategic initiatives, Community Concepts &Oxford County Mental Health Services