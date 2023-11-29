Oct 25th Aftermath

How is the greater Lewiston-Auburn community coping and recovering from the Oct. 25th shootings? How are people doing? How are donations to the community being allocated, what support is available, and what is still needed?

Panelists:

Shanna Cox, president & CEO, Lewiston/Auburn Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce

Marissa Moreau, teacher; president, Auburn Education Association

Travis Brennan, attorney handling cases associated with the Lewiston shooting,Berman & Simmons law firm in Lewiston

VIP Callers:

Justin Juray, owner,Just-In-Time Recreationin Lewiston

Kristine Chaisson, chief nursing officer, Central Maine Medical Center

Jim Hodgkin, superintendent, Winthrop Public Schools

Danielle Parent, director, Maine Resiliency Center; senior director of strategic initiatives, Community Concepts &Oxford County Mental Health Services