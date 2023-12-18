© 2023 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

The Shrinking Middle Class

By Cindy Han
Published December 18, 2023 at 7:00 AM EST
We conclude our 2023 “Changing Face of Maine” series with an examination of the state of the middle class in Maine. The American ideal of the middle class traditionally includes owning a home and a car, having a steady job, paying for college for the kids. Economic pressures have changed all of that. What does being middle class look like in Maine today—is this category disappearing?

Panelists:
Garrett Martin, president & CEO, Maine Center for Economic Policy
Michael Cauley, assistant professor of economic, University of Southern Maine

VIP Callers:
Amanda Rector, Maine state economist
Carmen McPhail, president,Maine Association of Realtors
Jon Paradise, Senior VP of Marketing, Communications & Community Outreach,Town & Country Federal Credit Union

