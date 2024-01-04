© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Politics
Maine Calling

National Political Landscape

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. SmithCindy Han
Published January 4, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
White House pictured from front lawn white iron fence in foreground
AP News

We'll hear predictions and analysis of what to expect from the national political landscape in 2024. We'll discuss: the buildup to the Presidential race; the ongoing repercussions of the Jan 6th insurrection, including Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows decision to remove Trump from the ballot; legislative priorities and challenges; President Biden’s standing, and the national mood of American voters.

Panelists:
Jeanne Cummings, deputy bureau chief, The Wall Street Journal
Ron Schmidt, professor, Department of Political Science, University of Southern Maine

VIP callers:
Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State
Dmitry Bam, vice dean/provost & professor, University of Maine School of Law

Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
Cindy Han
