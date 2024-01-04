We'll hear predictions and analysis of what to expect from the national political landscape in 2024. We'll discuss: the buildup to the Presidential race; the ongoing repercussions of the Jan 6th insurrection, including Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows decision to remove Trump from the ballot; legislative priorities and challenges; President Biden’s standing, and the national mood of American voters.

Panelists:

Jeanne Cummings, deputy bureau chief, The Wall Street Journal

Ron Schmidt, professor, Department of Political Science, University of Southern Maine

VIP callers:

Shenna Bellows, Maine Secretary of State

Dmitry Bam, vice dean/provost & professor, University of Maine School of Law

