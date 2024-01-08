© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Legislative Outlook

By Keith Shortall,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published January 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Maine State House and surroundings
Robert F. Bukaty / AP

The 2024 legislative session is underway. Issues taking center stage will likely include gun restrictions, abortion, housing and the budget.

Panelists:
Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public
Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:
Rep. Maureen “Mo” Terry, (D-Gorham [part]), Majority Leader, Maine House of Representatives; chef and small business owner
Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, (R-Winter Harbor). Minority Leader, Maine House of Representatives; lobsterman

Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
