Maine Legislative Outlook

The 2024 legislative session is underway. Issues taking center stage will likely include gun restrictions, abortion, housing and the budget.

Panelists:

Steve Mistler, chief political correspondent, Maine Public

Kevin Miller, State House correspondent, Maine Public

VIP Callers:

Rep. Maureen “Mo” Terry, (D-Gorham [part]), Majority Leader, Maine House of Representatives; chef and small business owner

Rep. Billy Bob Faulkingham, (R-Winter Harbor). Minority Leader, Maine House of Representatives; lobsterman