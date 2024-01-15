A New Generation of Black Leaders in Maine

The younger generation of Black leaders in Maine are actively working for change in all different fields, from government to the environment to social justice. We talk with some of these changemakers about their backgrounds, their work, and their goals. And we learn about challenges and opportunities for Black Mainers, today and in the future.

Panelists:

Genius Black (Jerry Edwards), social innovator, photographer, podcast host, music producer, entrepreneur; on the board for Portland Media Center; formerly with Black Owned Maine

Safiya Khalid, co-founder and executive director,Community Organizing Alliance, former Lewiston City Councilor (the first Somali American elected); current master’s student at Northeastern University

Reginald Parson, deputy director, Maine Paid Family and Medical Leave Program, Maine Department of Labor; serves on the Permanent Commission on the Status of Racial and Indigenous Maine Tribal Populations; worked in the Maine Legislature and for the City of Portland; earned a law degree at the University of Maine School of Law

VIP Callers:

Amara Ifeji, director of policy, Maine Environmental Education Association; Truman and Udall Scholar; National Geographic Young Explorer; currently a student at Northeastern University

Dr. Florence S. Edwards, dentist, board member of The Third Place, podcaster, currently producing Indigo Arts Alliance Presents Voices and Visions the Podcast, creator of the podcast In The Pocket, organizer of Fourth Friday a networking group for Mainers of Color

Shay Stewart-Bouley, executive director of Community Change Inc, a Boston-based anti racism organization that does work in Boston and Northern New England. Shay is also the founder and lead writer for the long running blog,Black Girl in Maine.

