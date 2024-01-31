© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Toboggan Racing

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published January 31, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Toboggan team sledding down chute at competition in Camden
A Flying Flock

Toboggans can be just for wintertime fun—or for competitive racing. As the 33rd U.S. National Toboggan Championships are about to kick off at the Camden Snow Bowl, we talk with toboggan experts about what goes into riding and racing, what role Maine has played in this sport, and what goes into crafting a toboggan.

Panelists:
Maile Buker, leader of A Flying Flocktoboggan team from Portland, competing in the championships in Camden; chief marketing officer, Chief Outsiders
Holly Anderson, assistant director, Camden Snow Bowl; chairwoman, organizing committee, U.S. National Toboggan Championships

VIP Callers:
Jonathan Maxcy, frequent toboggan championship race winner from Warren; president, Knox Machine Company
Bella Feracci, director, The Apprenticeshop

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
