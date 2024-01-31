Toboggan Racing

Toboggans can be just for wintertime fun—or for competitive racing. As the 33rd U.S. National Toboggan Championships are about to kick off at the Camden Snow Bowl, we talk with toboggan experts about what goes into riding and racing, what role Maine has played in this sport, and what goes into crafting a toboggan.

Panelists:

Maile Buker, leader of A Flying Flocktoboggan team from Portland, competing in the championships in Camden; chief marketing officer, Chief Outsiders

Holly Anderson, assistant director, Camden Snow Bowl; chairwoman, organizing committee, U.S. National Toboggan Championships

VIP Callers:

Jonathan Maxcy, frequent toboggan championship race winner from Warren; president, Knox Machine Company

Bella Feracci, director, The Apprenticeshop

