All About Beavers

Beavers are known for many distinctive traits: big buck teeth, flat tails, dam-building—and felling trees and damaging property . We’ll learn about the interesting history and behaviors of these large rodents, how they help the environment, and what the state does to manage their population.

Panelists:

Amanda Demusz, regional wildlife biologist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry

Leila Philip, award-winning author of nonfiction, including Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America; professor, College of the Holy Cross

VIP Caller:

Ron Joseph, wildlife biologist, conservationist, author; formerly with U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service