© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

All About Beavers

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 2, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Beaver swimming in water holding a tree branch
Maine Public

Beavers are known for many distinctive traits: big buck teeth, flat tails, dam-building—and felling trees and damaging property . We’ll learn about the interesting history and behaviors of these large rodents, how they help the environment, and what the state does to manage their population.

Panelists:
Amanda Demusz, regional wildlife biologist, Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation & Forestry
Leila Philip, award-winning author of nonfiction, including Beaverland: How One Weird Rodent Made America; professor, College of the Holy Cross

VIP Caller:
Ron Joseph, wildlife biologist, conservationist, author; formerly with U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han