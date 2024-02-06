Atlantic salmon were once prevalent in the eastern United States, but now Maine is home to the last remaining wild Atlantic salmon in the country. We’ll learn about the challenges facing this endangered species, and what is being done to protect and restore these fish in Maine waters.

Panelists:

John Burrows, vice president of U.S. operations, Atlantic Salmon Federation

Danielle Frechette, marine resource scientist focused on salmon ecology, Maine Department of Marine Resources

VIP Callers:

Sharri Venno, environmental planner, Natural Resources, Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians

Don Sprangers, board member, Downeast Salmon Federation; president, Maine Council Atlantic Salmon Federation; retired award-winning high school science teacher; served on the education working group to the Atlantic Salmon Recovery Plan

