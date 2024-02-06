© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling

Wild Atlantic Salmon

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 6, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Wild Atlantic salmon leaping out of river rapids
Courtesy of Downeast Salmon Federation / USFWS

Atlantic salmon were once prevalent in the eastern United States, but now Maine is home to the last remaining wild Atlantic salmon in the country. We’ll learn about the challenges facing this endangered species, and what is being done to protect and restore these fish in Maine waters.

Panelists:
John Burrows, vice president of U.S. operations, Atlantic Salmon Federation
Danielle Frechette, marine resource scientist focused on salmon ecology, Maine Department of Marine Resources

VIP Callers:
Sharri Venno, environmental planner, Natural Resources, Houlton Band of Maliseet Indians
Don Sprangers, board member, Downeast Salmon Federation; president, Maine Council Atlantic Salmon Federation; retired award-winning high school science teacher; served on the education working group to the Atlantic Salmon Recovery Plan
 

