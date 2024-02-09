Norway, Maine, was once known as The Snowshoe Capital of America. We’ll learn about the history of the snowshoe, how they’re made, where to go snowshoeing in Maine – and why this remains such a beloved wintertime activity in Maine. This is part of our “Passions & Pastimes” series.

Panelists:

Lee Dassler, development director, Western Foothills Land Trust, which hold the annual Snowshoe Festival in Norway, Maine

Erika Johnson, guest experience and media coordinator, Maine Huts & Trails

Brian J. Theriault, master snowshoe maker, Theriault’s Snowshoes, based in Fort Kent

Resources:

"Snowshoes & Sawdust"—History of snowshoes; 1949 Winter Festival in Norway, Maine, by Norway Historical Society

Snowshoe Festival in Norway, Maine - Feb 17th

