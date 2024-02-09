© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Snowshoeing

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Two adults and three kids snowshoeing in expansive snowy field with mountain backdrop
Courtesy of Maine Huts & Trails

Norway, Maine, was once known as The Snowshoe Capital of America. We’ll learn about the history of the snowshoe, how they’re made, where to go snowshoeing in Maine – and why this remains such a beloved wintertime activity in Maine. This is part of our “Passions & Pastimes” series.

Panelists:
Lee Dassler, development director, Western Foothills Land Trust, which hold the annual Snowshoe Festival in Norway, Maine
Erika Johnson, guest experience and media coordinator, Maine Huts & Trails
Brian J. Theriault, master snowshoe maker, Theriault’s Snowshoes, based in Fort Kent

 Resources:
"Snowshoes & Sawdust"—History of snowshoes; 1949 Winter Festival in Norway, Maine, by Norway Historical Society
Snowshoe Festival in Norway, Maine - Feb 17th

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Jennifer Rooks
jrooks@mainepublic.org
See stories by Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han