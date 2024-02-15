In Maine, the issue of cultural appropriation has most frequently come up in relation to the use of Indigenous imagery—especially for school mascots. We'll learn about some of the debates that have occurred in Maine, and how some have been resolved. We'll also discuss examples involving other cultures, and what can be done to raise consciousness of the negative repercussions cultural appropriation can have.

Panelists:

Maulian Dana,tribal ambassador, Penobscot Nation; advocate on the issue of derogatory mascots and imagery

Loring Danforth (Danny), cultural anthropologist; Charles A. Dana Professor of Anthropology Emeritus, Bates College

VIP Caller:

David Camlin, producer, director, editor, "We Are The Warriors"--documentary about how one Maine community addressed the controversy of their school mascot

Catriona Sangster, chair, Indigenous Neighbors Working Group, Maine Summer Camps

Resources:

The film "We Are the Warriors" airs on Maine Public Television on Feb 15, 9 pm, and Feb 17, 2 pm