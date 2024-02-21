© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Electric Vehicles

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published February 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Maine has a statewide plan in place for significantly greater use of electric vehicles in the years ahead. We’ll learn how the EV charging network will be built out in Maine, and we’ll discuss challenges such as cold-weather battery life, home charging and range anxiety.

Panelists:
Joyce Taylor, chief engineer, Maine Department of Transportation; co-chair,Maine Climate Council's Transportation Working Group
Michael Stoddard, executive director, Efficiency Maine
Barry Woods, senior director of eMobility, ReVision Energy; director, Plug-in America; co-founder, Drive Electric Maine

