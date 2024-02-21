Maine has a statewide plan in place for significantly greater use of electric vehicles in the years ahead. We’ll learn how the EV charging network will be built out in Maine, and we’ll discuss challenges such as cold-weather battery life, home charging and range anxiety.

Panelists:

Joyce Taylor, chief engineer, Maine Department of Transportation; co-chair,Maine Climate Council's Transportation Working Group

Michael Stoddard, executive director, Efficiency Maine

Barry Woods, senior director of eMobility, ReVision Energy; director, Plug-in America; co-founder, Drive Electric Maine