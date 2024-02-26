© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Zoning: Impacts on Housing

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published February 26, 2024
Maine Public

This show is part of our series "The Cost of Living: Maine's Housing Shortage."

In towns across Maine, zoning issues add to the complex problems contributing to the housing crisis. We talk with experts about how zoning works, how it can affect the makeup and population of municipalities in Maine, and what changes might create affordable housing opportunities to help alleviate the statewide shortage.

Panelists:
Rebecca Graham, senior legislative advocate, Advocacy & Communications, Maine Municipal Association
Harald Bredesen, program director,GrowSmart Maine
Ryan Fecteau, senior officer of policy & planning, Avesta Housing

VIP Callers:
Kevin Bunker, principal, Developers Collaborative

 

