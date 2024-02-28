© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Seafood Industry Innovations

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published February 28, 2024 at 12:32 PM EST
Man harvesting seaweed; eel filets in tray; fishermen at work on boat
Photos courtesy of SEA Maine

The annual Fisherman's Forum in Rockport (starting Feb. 29th) highlights the vital role that the seafood industry plays in Maine's economy. We learn about innovative approaches to strengthening the industry during changing times. These include companies that utilize marine waste to create commercial products, as well as forward-thinking research and new aquaculture techniques.

Panelists:
Curt Brown, marine biologist, Ready Seafood; lobsterman; co-chair, SEA Maine; chairman, Alliance for Maine’s Marine Economy
Gayle Zydlewski, director, Maine Sea Grant College Program, University of Maine

VIP Callers:
Patrick Breeding, founder & CEO, Marin Skincare
Cem Giray, CEO, Salmonics
Sara Rademaker, CEO & founder, American Unagi; co-chair, SEA Maine
Nikki Strout, founder & owner, Rugged Seas

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
