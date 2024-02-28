Seafood Industry Innovations

The annual Fisherman's Forum in Rockport (starting Feb. 29th) highlights the vital role that the seafood industry plays in Maine's economy. We learn about innovative approaches to strengthening the industry during changing times. These include companies that utilize marine waste to create commercial products, as well as forward-thinking research and new aquaculture techniques.

Panelists:

Curt Brown, marine biologist, Ready Seafood; lobsterman; co-chair, SEA Maine; chairman, Alliance for Maine’s Marine Economy

Gayle Zydlewski, director, Maine Sea Grant College Program, University of Maine

VIP Callers:

Patrick Breeding, founder & CEO, Marin Skincare

Cem Giray, CEO, Salmonics

Sara Rademaker, CEO & founder, American Unagi; co-chair, SEA Maine

Nikki Strout, founder & owner, Rugged Seas

