Sports
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Maine Senior Games

By Jennifer Rooks,
Jonathan P. Smith
Published March 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Two women with gray hair facing off with basketball on the court
Maine Senior Games

Just because someone is older doesn't mean they lose their interest in athletic activities and competition. Maine Senior Games offers adults age 45 and up the chance to participate and compete in athletic and recreational events, from basketball to bowling to, yes, pickleball. Events take place in different cities and towns throughout Maine, and, on even years, people can qualify for the National Senior Games. We'll learn what to expect this year, and how to get involved.

Panelists:
Deb Smith, chair, board of directors, Maine Senior Games; executive director, Maine Recreation and Parks Association
Ginny Ketch, vice chair, board of directors, Maine Senior Games; human resources, Sunrise Senior Living

Maine Calling
Jennifer Rooks
Jonathan P. Smith
Jonathan was born in Monsey, New York. A field trip to Washington, DC when he was in 7th grade started him on his circuitous path to a career in public radio. The trip inspired a love of politics and led to his desire to one day call DC home. After graduating from Grinnell College, he worked on a couple of campaigns in Iowa (presidential and congressional) and moved to Washington, DC.
