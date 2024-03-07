Just because someone is older doesn't mean they lose their interest in athletic activities and competition. Maine Senior Games offers adults age 45 and up the chance to participate and compete in athletic and recreational events, from basketball to bowling to, yes, pickleball. Events take place in different cities and towns throughout Maine, and, on even years, people can qualify for the National Senior Games. We'll learn what to expect this year, and how to get involved.

Panelists:

Deb Smith, chair, board of directors, Maine Senior Games; executive director, Maine Recreation and Parks Association

Ginny Ketch, vice chair, board of directors, Maine Senior Games; human resources, Sunrise Senior Living