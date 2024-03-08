© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling

Spring Birding

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM EST
Yellow pine warbler perched in tree branch
The month of March brings a flurry of bird activity in Maine. We'll learn what birds are migrating this season, how and where to spot them--and which unexpected species have been sighted recently.

Panelists:
Derek Lovitch, birding guide and conservationist; co-owner, Freeport Wild Bird Supply; author of birding books and editor of the updated second edition of “Birdwatching in Maine: The Complete Site Guide.”
Adrienne Leppold, wildlife biologist, songbird specialist, Maine Department Inland Fisheries & Wildlife; project director, Maine Bird Atlas

VIP Caller:
Andy Kapinos, field naturalist, Maine Audubon
Pete Colman, natural areas supervisor, Roosevelt Campobello International Park; birding guide, Spring Birding Festival

