The month of March brings a flurry of bird activity in Maine. We'll learn what birds are migrating this season, how and where to spot them--and which unexpected species have been sighted recently.

Panelists:

Derek Lovitch, birding guide and conservationist; co-owner, Freeport Wild Bird Supply; author of birding books and editor of the updated second edition of “Birdwatching in Maine: The Complete Site Guide.”

Adrienne Leppold, wildlife biologist, songbird specialist, Maine Department Inland Fisheries & Wildlife; project director, Maine Bird Atlas

VIP Caller:

Andy Kapinos, field naturalist, Maine Audubon

Pete Colman, natural areas supervisor, Roosevelt Campobello International Park; birding guide, Spring Birding Festival

