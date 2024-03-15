© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
DONATE
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Scroll down to see all available streams.
RADIO SERVICE NOTE: Listeners may experience broadcast issues due to system upgrades.
Environment and Outdoors
Maine Calling logo
Maine Calling

Alpacas

By Cindy Han
Published March 15, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Three different colored fleecy alpacas standing in a line
Maine Public

Alpacas prompt different reactions—some find them cute and cuddly, others call them funny-looking and strange. These cousins of llamas are popular in Maine and play different roles: backyard pets, sources of high-quality wool, agritourism, breeding stock. We'll learn about their unique traits, how to raise them, and how they contribute to Maine's economy. This show is part of our Passions & Pastimes series.

Panelists:
Corry Pratt, co-owner, Maine Alpaca Experience, Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm in Unity
Dr. Kelsey Hilton, veterinarian, Annabessacook Veterinary Clinic in Monmouth
Rose Bodmer, owner, Lulu's Barn, Westport Island

VIP Callers:
Connie Laliberte, co-owner of Misty Acres Alpaca Farm in Sidney
Deborah Kroh, lives in Florida but boards an alpaca (named Truffles) in Maine

Maine Calling
Stay Connected
Cindy Han
chan@mainepublic.org
See stories by Cindy Han