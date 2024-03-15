Alpacas prompt different reactions—some find them cute and cuddly, others call them funny-looking and strange. These cousins of llamas are popular in Maine and play different roles: backyard pets, sources of high-quality wool, agritourism, breeding stock. We'll learn about their unique traits, how to raise them, and how they contribute to Maine's economy. This show is part of our Passions & Pastimes series.

Panelists:

Corry Pratt, co-owner, Maine Alpaca Experience, Northern Solstice Alpaca Farm in Unity

Dr. Kelsey Hilton, veterinarian, Annabessacook Veterinary Clinic in Monmouth

Rose Bodmer, owner, Lulu's Barn, Westport Island

VIP Callers:

Connie Laliberte, co-owner of Misty Acres Alpaca Farm in Sidney

Deborah Kroh, lives in Florida but boards an alpaca (named Truffles) in Maine