Maine's Musical Heritage

A new exhibit at the Maine Historical Society,“Music in Maine,”showcases the state’s diverse musical heritage. From Shaker spirituals to Wabanaki instruments to bluegrass tunes, the exhibit features the many musical genres and eras that have shaped Maine. We’ll learn about the history and influence of Maine’s many musical traditions.

Panelists:

Tilly Laskey, curator, Maine Historical Society

Sarah Tuttle, classical music host and producer, Maine Public Classical; opera singer

VIP Callers:

Ken Brooks, president, Maine Country Music Hall of Fame; longtime musician

Nellie Kennedy, board secretary, Bluegrass Music Association of Maine; bass player and singer

Firefly (Jason Brown), musician and artistwhose work is rooted in Indigenous traditions

Cindy Larock, teaches dance and music, often involving French-Canadian influences



