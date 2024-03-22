© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

Maine's Musical Heritage

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published March 22, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Mellie Dunham--older man with white hair and big moustache--sitting and playing his fiddle outdoors, circa 1927
Maine Memory Network

A new exhibit at the Maine Historical Society,“Music in Maine,”showcases the state’s diverse musical heritage. From Shaker spirituals to Wabanaki instruments to bluegrass tunes, the exhibit features the many musical genres and eras that have shaped Maine. We’ll learn about the history and influence of Maine’s many musical traditions.

Panelists:
Tilly Laskey, curator, Maine Historical Society
Sarah Tuttle, classical music host and producer, Maine Public Classical; opera singer

VIP Callers:
Ken Brooks, president, Maine Country Music Hall of Fame; longtime musician
Nellie Kennedy, board secretary, Bluegrass Music Association of Maine; bass player and singer
Firefly (Jason Brown), musician and artistwhose work is rooted in Indigenous traditions
Cindy Larock, teaches dance and music, often involving French-Canadian influences

 

