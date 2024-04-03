The Role of Maine's Lakes

Maine is home to more than 6,000 lakes and ponds. We'll learn about the role lakes play in the state's economy, from serving as the centerpiece for some communities, boosting tourism and outdoor recreation, and providing clean water. We will also discuss the health of our state's lakes and ecosystems.

Panelists:

Susan Gallo, executive director, Maine Lakes

Melissa Genoter, research assistant, Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, University of Maine

VIP Callers:

Michael Donihue, professor of economics, Colby College

Jeremy Deeds, aquatic ecologist, Maine Department of Environmental Protection