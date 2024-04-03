© 2024 Maine Public | Registered 501(c)(3) EIN: 22-3171529
Maine Calling

The Role of Maine's Lakes

By Jennifer Rooks,
Cindy Han
Published April 3, 2024 at 7:00 AM EDT
Maine is home to more than 6,000 lakes and ponds. We'll learn about the role lakes play in the state's economy, from serving as the centerpiece for some communities, boosting tourism and outdoor recreation, and providing clean water. We will also discuss the health of our state's lakes and ecosystems.

Panelists:
Susan Gallo, executive director, Maine Lakes
Melissa Genoter, research assistant, Mitchell Center for Sustainability Solutions, University of Maine

VIP Callers:
Michael Donihue, professor of economics, Colby College
Jeremy Deeds, aquatic ecologist, Maine Department of Environmental Protection

Jennifer Rooks
Cindy Han
